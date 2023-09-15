First time offering for this classic Dutch colonial within walking distance of the Grandin Village! Custom built one owner home with many rare features for the area including a two car attached garage on the main level to further compliment the first floor primary suite, laundry, sunroom, and brick-accented kitchen. Three finished floors including 4 more well sized bedrooms on second floor and a partially finished basement with additional storage/work room. Hang out in the sunroom or have friends over on the adjoining slate rear porch. Quick access to the Greenway and the park surrounding Patrick Henry High School. Blair Road is a cul-de-sac street with quiet living in a great location. Fiber optic internet available for connection.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $535,000
