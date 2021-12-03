 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $575,000

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $575,000

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $575,000

Spacious 2 story in Hunting Hills with 5 Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths. Hardwood Floors throughout Entry & Upper Levels. Entry features Office, Half Bath, Dining Room & Laundry. Continue to the Eat-In-Kitchen which is open to an inviting Great Room with Fireplace & walk-out to a Screened Porch overlooking the private Backyard. Upstairs provides 4 spacious Bedrooms including the Master with considerable Ensuite with Soaking Tub & walkout to a Patio. Also found on this Level are a Play Room, Office/Bedroom with adjoining Full Bath & Storage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert