5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $585,000

This beautiful French Colonial on a corner lot features a recent addition of a spacious second kitchen, screened in porch, and multi-level entertainment deck. Gorgeous original hardwood floors, and built ins throughout the home. Two gas log fireplaces in the kitchen addition and master suite. One wood fireplace in the living room. Bonus room in the attic is a perfect rec/play area and there is plenty of storage in the partially finished basement.

