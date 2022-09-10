 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $595,000

  • Updated
GORGEOUS HOME WITH TILT WINDOWS, OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, GAS FIREPLACE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE KITCHEN & BATH COUNTER TOPS, CERAMIC TILE & CENTRAL VAC, EXTRA LARGE SHOWERS & SOAKER TUB, LED LIGHTING, TRAY CEILING IN MASTER BR, LARGE WALK IN CLOSETS. PHOTO IS USED AS A REPRESENTATION OF HOME AND MAY DIFFER SLIGHTLY FROM PHOTO.

