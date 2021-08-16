5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $595,000

Absolutely Beautiful Mid-century style 5 bedrooms house with hardwood floors, fresh paint through out, new carpet, updated bathrooms, new appliances in kitchen, new light fixtures, the longest finished basement you'll ever see, a heated greenhouse, Screened in back porch, two large custom-made pantries, double oven, endless closets, and very spacious bedrooms. Resides in cul-de-sac on one of the highest summits in Hunting Hills with wonderful views of Roanoke mountain, Bent mountain, and the city lights below. Next to beautiful Blue Ridge Parkway, and 11 minutes from the Roanoke Star. 5,418 total square feet. 5 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half baths. 11-foot workbench, 2 large water heaters, intercom system, built-in vacuum system, laundry chute, and leaf filter gutters. Great property