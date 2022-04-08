 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $599,000

Located in one of N RKE most prestigious sought after neighborhoods-Bentley Park! Great location convenient to Airport, Downtown, shopping, trails and all amenities Roanoke has to offer. This freshly painted (2022) home boasts over 4700 SQ FT with 5 Large BDRMs and 3.1 baths. Entering through the front door to the Grand Foyer and staircase leading into Large Kitchen with Custom Cherry Cabinetry to include Island and Peninsula with SS Appliances and Granite Countertops and Breakfast Area opening to Den with Gas or Wood Fireplace (1), French Doors to Large Deck great for entertaining friends and family. Formal Living Room and Dining Room W/Trey Ceilings and Hardwoods and 1/2 bath completes spacious living level. Upstairs to Balcony to Large Master Bedroom W/Trey Ceilings with....

