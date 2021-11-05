5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $615,000

GORGEOUS Custom Built Craftsman Home! When entering Grand Open Floor Plan home from the Rocking Chair Front Porch to Cathedral Ceilings into the Hugh Great Room with Stacked Stone Fireplace to Dining Room and Kitchen with White Glaze Cabinetry and Granite Counter tops. ENTRY LEVEL Grand Master Suite with Nursery, Office or Sitting Room your choice Plus another Bedroom Full Bath along with a Den! Hardwoods on Entry Level. Upstairs offers 3 more Bedrooms and Full Bath. Attached 2 car Garage on Entry Level. Property also offers HUGE Extra 2 Bay Garage for a Mechanic's Dream with Room for Big Toys. GET YOUR FOLKS IN TODAY THEY WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED!