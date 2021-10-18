5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $620,000

Wonderfully updated 2 STY Home perfectly perched on an amazing lot with privacy & exquisite landscaping. Incredible Park-Like Outdoor Space provides ultimate relaxation opportunities. Conveniently located within minutes of all amenities & healthcare. Step inside to the warmth of home, yet a plan that affords gracious entertaining. HardWD FLRs throughout Entry, Upper & Lower LEVs, Slate in Foyer & Marble FLRs in BAs. Living & Family RMs with Fireplaces. Lovely Screened Porch to connect with the awesome Backyard Retreat. Entry BedRM, decorated as an Office, Full BA & Eat-In-Kit updated with granite Counters complete Entry. Upstairs provides 4 BedRMs including the Master with updated Ensuite BA, plus Spa-Like Hall BA. Lower LEV offers a spacious Great RM with Wet Bar & Fireplace, Half BA &