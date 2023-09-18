Welcome to a beautiful home located in the quiet cul-de-sac of Kingston Court. This property features a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, custom cabinets, hardwood floors, replacement windows, a living room with built-ins, a family room with a gas log fireplace, & a sunroom leading to a deck & custom stone patio with a built-in fireplace. The upper level features a spacious primary suite with a renovated bathroom and walk-in closet, along with three additional bedrooms, a second full bathroom, and a laundry area. The lower level includes a den with a gas log fireplace which walks out to the patio, a large fifth bedroom, and a third full bathroom. Attached is an oversized two-car garage, invisible fence, and in the Hidden Valley School district.