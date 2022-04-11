Breathtaking views from this gorgeous home! Fabulous open floor plan with natural light and unparalleled scenery. This home surpasses the norm with amazing views from almost every room.Newer Roof, HVAC, Water treatment system x 2 yrs, Zoned H2O tanks x2 yrs, All new paint inside and out in last 2 years. Kitchen Aid appliances x1 yr, Large screened porch and deck are perfectly positioned to take in the views while entertaining or just enjoying your coffee and family gatherings. Spacious great room, scenic breakfast area, formal living, dining/ office. Upper level offers 4 generous bedrooms plus finished third floor bedroom (closet,no egress) Finished walkout basement w/ bath. Over 1 acre lot, fenced yard. 3 CAR GARAGE. Circular drive. Prestigious Neighborhood. Hidden Valley schools.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $739,950
