Desire to Live on Hidden Valley's Country Club Gold Course? Here's your chance to live on the 5th Tee!Home has 5BR, 4.5BA- offers hardwood floors, Chefs Dream kitchen w/custom cabinets, granite, & top of the line appliances including a built in food warmer and wine cooler. BONUS: Entry level Master Suite w/dual walk-in closets & extraordinary master bath. 2 Beautiful stone fireplaces and peaceful screened in back porch overlooking private backyard & built in outdoor bbq. Exterior also features underground fence, Sprinkler system and build in Grill.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $795,995
