COME CHECK OUT THIS AMAZING BRICK TWO STORY HOME SITUATED ON AN 1.36 ACRE LOT THAT IS BOARDING WHERE THE 5TH TEE IS FOR HIDDEN VALLEY COUNTRY CLUB COURSE. THIS HOME OFFERS 5 BEDROOMS AND 4.5 BATHROOMS - CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETS - ENTRY LEVEL MASTER SUITE W/ DUAL WALK-IN CLOSETS & REMARKABLE MASTER BATH. 2 GORGEOUS STONE FIREPLACES AND PEACEFUL SCREENED IN BACK PORCH OVERLOOKING THE PRIVATE BACKYARD. EXTERIOR ALSO FEATURES OUTDOOR STONE BBQ, INVISIBLE FENCE, AND SPRINKLER SYSTEM.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $829,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
"When it really got real, we pushed through and continued to grind and have fun. And now here we are," Storm Murphy said.
Hunter Cattoor was in tears as the confetti fell around him. Soon, they’d make angels in those scraps on the Barclays Center floor as “Enter S…
Moments after Virginia Tech finished off its most satisfying basketball victory in years, ESPN ran a graphic of Joe Lunardi’s NCAA Tournament …
Court documents state the wife told police that her husband entered the room where she was engaged in a sexual act with the shooting's victim.
He was taken immediately into custody.
Tech is a No. 11 seed in the East Region, with Texas a No. 6 seed.
"It'll be cool to go back to … Wisconsin," Murphy said.
The school board decided to change the school system's leadership on a unanimous vote.
"Just because we're desperate doesn't mean we're not confident," Keve Aluma said.
Several spent part of the post-victory day in some of Blacksburg's popular sports grills, where they relaxed with friends and reflected on the moment.