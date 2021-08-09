 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $895,000

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $895,000

5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $895,000

One of the classic (Circa 1945) homes in the desirable area of South Roanoke on a rare half-acre lot. The classic design has been renovated to accommodate and open floor plan affording a spacious lifestyle as well as gracious entertaining. The large open kitchen equipped with a Sub-Zero Pro refrigerator, Wolf 6-burner range, Wolf steam oven and Asko dishwasher and serving island is ready to make quick work of family meals and easy serving for entertaining. The dining area opens to a living room complete with a wood-burning fireplace cozy for family gatherings and larger social events. The downstairs-level rooms are fully wired for sound and electronics. A first-floor master bedroom suite has its own wood-burning fireplace, master bath with soaking tub, walk-in closet with Speed Queen

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert