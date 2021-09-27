Classic Custom Built Home with a large front porch, open floor plan, amazing mountain views, tons of light, gourmet kitchen & screened in porch. The attached large 2 car garage is accessed through the first floor mud room. Kitchen features a gas range with 2 large double ovens. Large oversized master with big walk in closets. Beautiful hardwood floors, tons of space & storage. Sunroom on the main level & office space. Walkout basement has a guest bedroom & full bath. Large open backyard.
5 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $895,000
