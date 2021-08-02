This home is Gorgeous! Custom Master bathroom, Laundry room, 15,000 water treatment setup for filtered water, corian countertops and more. This 4-5 bedroom home with 3.5 baths has plenty of room for your family or growing family. Perfect entry level master bed and bath. The fenced in back yard and the brand new Deck on the back and side of the house is great for entertaining. 16 solar panels on the home to help control the efficiency of the electric service. Also entertain in the sun room that has new windows as well along with the ambient lighting underneath the kitchen cabinets. heat pump also new in 2018. the septic tank also has a Riser that was installed so you could get to the tank if needed. Easy drive to Roanoke or SML. In-Law suite downstairs with all your needs.
5 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $392,000
