5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $237,000

Don't miss out on a well-maintained 5 BR, 3 Bath 1,700 sf Split Level home located in the quiet community of Hanging Rock Terrace in Rke. County/Salem area. This floor plan offers a combo kitchen/dining area/family room with cathedral ceilings. This bright and sunny area contains an adorable kitchen island, pantry, beautiful laminated flooring with all appliances, double full-view doors allow view of nature from inside or outside on the sizable back deck. The backyard has a newly installed privacy fence. The Main Floor: Master Bedroom/Bath with his/her closets, two additional bedrooms, 2nd full bath. Downstairs: tastefully finished with 2 additional bedrooms, family room, plenty storage, 3rd full bath, laundry rm, utility rm, Fr doors