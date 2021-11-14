5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $249,950

If Salem living is what you seek, look no further! This beautiful home is located in the heart of Salem for easy access to restaurants, shopping, schools and everything Salem has to offer. Come see this fully renovated 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with a large fenced in yard and storage shed or workshop in back. This home features updated bathrooms and kitchen, a master bedroom located on the main level with a private porch, new windows, new floors and more! With so many bedrooms, one can easily convert one into an office, den or game room. Make this dream home yours today.