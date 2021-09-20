5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $257,950

Beautiful classic brick 4-square home w/in walking distance to downtown Salem amenities. The oversized front porch provides daytime mountain views & city lights at night. Take time to appreciate the adorable courtyard off the kitchen. Welcoming foyer leads you to the highlights of this home - high ceilings, custom inlaid wood floors & historic details throughout. Updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, modern bathrooms, vinyl replacement windows & architectural roof are all features a buyer will appreciate. Finished 3rd floor w/lrg. laundry area can also be used as office. Lower level has a den, 5th BR & semi-fin. 3rd bath (functional). Per Seller, AC on 2nd & 3rd floor-climate controlled window AC on main level. Back on market due to NO fault of home-Buyer financing fell through.