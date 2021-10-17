If Salem living is what you seek, look no further! This beautiful home is located in the heart of Salem for easy access to restaurants, shopping, schools and everything Salem has to offer. Come see this fully renovated 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with a large fenced in yard and storage shed or workshop in back. This home features updated bathrooms and kitchen, a master bedroom located on the main level with a private porch, new windows, new floors and more! With so many bedrooms, one can easily convert one into an office, den or game room. Make this dream home yours today.
5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $259,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
The victim of a fatal shooting that happened Monday night outside a McDonald’s in Vinton was a father of two who worked as a manager at the re…
Labor Law: A $3.52 million settlement highlights that employers cannot use staffing agencies to discriminate in hiring
Most employers realize they can’t discriminate against candidates for employment by seeking someone “younger” or seeking “male only.”
One death and 26 hospitalizations now associated with hepatitis A outbreak at Famous Anthony's in Roanoke Valley
The adult was hospitalized with complications from hepatitis A and had underlying medical conditions, according to health department officials. Thirty-seven cases and 26 hospitalizations have been confirmed.
Douglas Martin sat at a wooden podium just inside the automatic doors of Roanoke Memorial Hospital for close to 64 years. On Thursday afternoon, Mr. Martin’s chair sat empty, and the usual larger-than-life man had been replaced with a bouquet of roses.
Virginia Tech football's season starts to unravel with ugly offensive performance in loss to Pitt
Virginia Tech QB Tahj Bullock gets elevated from scout team
BLACKSBURG – Numbness.
April Hartsook was hurt in a Sept. 24 crash when her car was crossing railroad tracks in Troutville.
Virginia Tech emailed students this week about steps it is taking for Saturday's game.
- Updated
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente defends decision-making in loss to Notre Dame