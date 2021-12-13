5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $269,950

Don't miss out on this completely remodeled home in Salem on a corner lot and convenient location. Updated Kicthen with granite counter tops, new tile flooring and stainless appliances, updated bathrooms, refinished hard wood flooring throughout, formal dining room, nice living room with fireplace, fresh paint throughout, new replacement windows, new paved driveway. This home has a lot more room than you would think. Don't delay, get in today!