 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $269,950

5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $269,950

5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $269,950

Don't miss out on this completely remodeled home in Salem on a corner lot and convenient location. Updated Kicthen with granite counter tops, new tile flooring and stainless appliances, updated bathrooms, refinished hard wood flooring throughout, formal dining room, nice living room with fireplace, fresh paint throughout, new replacement windows, new paved driveway. This home has a lot more room than you would think. Don't delay, get in today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert