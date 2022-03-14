5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $284,950

Beautiful, well maintained home in West Roanoke County. This one has a lot to offer. 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, over 2000 sqft of finished living space. Perfect set up for a large family, roommates or extended family visits. Upper level offers 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Spacious living room, dining room and updated fully equipped kitchen with S/S appliances. Lower level offers 2 bedrooms, new full kitchen with appliances, and family room. Separate entrance to lower level makes this a great in-law suite or income producing space. large workshop in back perfect for projects or storage. Enjoy the outdoors in the private fenced back yard or take a dip in the above ground pool on a hot summer day. Newer arch roof, gas furnace, water heater, windows, 200 amp service and so much more. Move in!