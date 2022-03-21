 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $329,950

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $329,950

Granite counter tops, shaker cabinets, cathedral ceilings, trex decking, popular Salem location, black stainless steel appliances, large fenced backyard, sunporch, wet bar in downstairs and so much more.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert