5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $458,000

4 bdrm-3 full baths ALL BRICK 2 story home- 1.247 acres w/stream!ALSO finished pool house with new HVAC!54 REPLACEMENT windows for lots of light!/3 working fireplaces w/ remotes!/Mbdrm suite has ceramic shower&zacuzzi w/tv/1 bath up has claw ft tub/2 sided f/p in living rm-library area has beautiful blt in floor to ceiling bookcases/Beautiful wood floors just refinished/Office w/french doors/Covered front&side porches/LRG formal dining rm w/ french doors /LRG kitchen,wine cooler,d/w (2 months old)dbl ovens 2 yrs old,pantry,breakfast nook off kitchen/W/D stays/Gorgeous inground pool w/pool house(studio apt?has brand new HVAC) w/ full bath&kitchenette/hot tub (2 yrs old)barbq grill area/gazebo/great outside entertainment area!2 rain harvesting tanks(1800 &1200 gallons) to fill pool&hot tub