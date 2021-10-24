4 bdrm-3 full baths ALL BRICK 2 story home- 1.247 acres w/stream!ALSO finished pool house with new HVAC!54 REPLACEMENT windows for lots of light!/3 working fireplaces w/ remotes!/Mbdrm suite has ceramic shower&zacuzzi w/tv/1 bath up has claw ft tub/2 sided f/p in living rm-library area has beautiful blt in floor to ceiling bookcases/Beautiful wood floors just refinished/Office w/french doors/Covered front&side porches/LRG formal dining rm w/ french doors /LRG kitchen,wine cooler,d/w (2 months old)dbl ovens 2 yrs old,pantry,breakfast nook off kitchen/W/D stays/Gorgeous inground pool w/pool house(studio apt?has brand new HVAC) w/ full bath&kitchenette/hot tub (2 yrs old)barbq grill area/gazebo/great outside entertainment area!2 rain harvesting tanks(1800 &1200 gallons) to fill pool&hot tub
5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $458,000
As of Wednesday, the health department identified 44 cases with at least 26 hospitalizations and one death in the hepatitis A outbreak at three Famous Anthony’s locations in the Roanoke Valley.
Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield addresses fan base’s growing frustration with the team.
Virginia Tech’s season isn’t over, and neither is Justin Fuente’s tenure as coach in Blacksburg. It only feels that way.
The Oregon company announced that it would be closing its tasting room in downtown Roanoke at the end of the year.
A federal judge put pointed questions Tuesday to an insurance company that has not paid a claim filed by Carilion Clinic, which says it lost m…
A "Jeopardy!" answer/question about a famous saying sent me searching.
BLACKSBURG — Call it a moment of not-so-stunned silence.
As Syracuse celebrated the game-winning touchdown pass with 19 seconds to go, fans chanted "Fire Fuente."
A Roanoke man accused of murder was freed Wednesday after a jury found him not guilty on all charges.
Traffic concerns trumped the need for affordable housing in the 4-3 Roanoke City Council vote.