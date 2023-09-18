Welcome to this stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in the desirable Woodbridge subdivision. Culinary enthusiasts will enjoy the chef's kitchen with double sided gas fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. gas range, custom cabinetry and double oven. Relax on the screened in porch overlooking the fenced in backyard and in ground salt water pool. This home offers a beautiful lower level with a recently added bedroom, luxurious bathroom, recreational area and theatre room with HD-3D projection. The upper level features a primary suite with large bonus space for office or workout room and primary bath with claw foot tub and tiled rain shower with spray panel system along with 3 additional bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry.
5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $549,800
