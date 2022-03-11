5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $625,000

Don't miss this chance to own a piece of history with this gorgeous home in Historic Salem! Original home Circa 1890, with huge addition completed in 2001! 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths., approx 3500 sq ft on .67 of an acre - large, fenced, beautifully landscaped backyard, perfect for entertaining, pets and kids! Walking distance to downtown Salem and just down street from Salem's Farmers Market! This home is one-of-a-kind & has too many special features to mention (refer to details sheet in document section). Owner meticulously mimicked original 7' doors/openings,1' transoms & original trim & molding into the addition. 2020 remodeled kitchen w/almost 9' island, granite countertops, glass subway tile backsplash, custom cabinets & special features to make any Chef or Baker happy!