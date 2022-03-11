Don't miss this chance to own a piece of history with this gorgeous home in Historic Salem! Original home Circa 1890, with huge addition completed in 2001! 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths., approx 3500 sq ft on .67 of an acre - large, fenced, beautifully landscaped backyard, perfect for entertaining, pets and kids! Walking distance to downtown Salem and just down street from Salem's Farmers Market! This home is one-of-a-kind & has too many special features to mention (refer to details sheet in document section). Owner meticulously mimicked original 7' doors/openings,1' transoms & original trim & molding into the addition. 2020 remodeled kitchen w/almost 9' island, granite countertops, glass subway tile backsplash, custom cabinets & special features to make any Chef or Baker happy!
5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The charge, which is rarely brought in Roanoke's federal court, is intended to prevent drug dealers from hiding their ill-gotten assets.
The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died, two months after the groundbreaking experiment, the Maryland hospital that…
Despite the touted benefits, the Legacy on Main affordable housing project has drawn a great number of critics in a town where such disagreements are commonplace.
The Virginia Community College System is hiring a new chancellor. Gov. Youngkin says his office has been excluded from the search.
A parent charged the school board with "hypocrisy" for following state law, and tried to shame the board's chairwoman with irrelevant social media photos depicting her her bare-faced outside a school setting.
ACC Tournament
"The big picture is that across the districts the situation is relatively stable over the past week," Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Director Cynthia Morrow said.
In four nose-to-nose high school basketball grinders between host Cave Spring and Northside, three of them came down to a last possession.
"[Buchanan is] a kid with an enormously high ceiling," Team Durant assistant coach Leigh Avery said.