5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $799,899

Roanoke County School district. This gorgeous custom home offers an opportunity to purchase a practically brand new home for less than a new build. Take in the mountain views from the deck or on the stamped patio with gas line. Perfect for entertaining. The open floor plan is spacious and full of natural light, offers fabulous extras like built ins, a generous loft area and wood plank accent walls. Three levels of living space with beautiful master suite, roomy bedrooms with full baths. Walk out basement with bedroom, full bath, rec room , wet bar, workshop and lots of storage. Corner lot with rare level yard perfect for a pool! Sellers relocating offers opportunity for a great deal! Must see!