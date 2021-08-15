 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $165,000

5 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $165,000

5 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $165,000

You'll love the wrap around porch on this charming 2-story located in the heart of Troutville and only minutes to I-81. Main level features a living room w/gas logs, large eat-in-kitchen, bathroom w/ceramic tile, den and porch. 2nd level features 4 large bedrooms. Outside features a rear patio plus 2-2 car detached garages, Large storage shed, root cellar, replacement windows, updated gas furnace. Public water and sewer available.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert