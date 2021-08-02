5 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $529,900

This beautiful custom built home has it all! The master suite features His & Hers closets, as well as an oversized bathroom with jetted soaking tub, step-in shower, water closet, & separate vanities! The upper level hosts 3 more generously-sized bedrooms with step-in closets & another full bath. The fifth bedroom could be utilized as an office or a guest bedroom, as it has its own full bath in a separate wing of the home. The oversized garage has a freshly-painted floor & offers plenty of space for parking. The basement boasts its own full kitchen, living room w/ fireplace, huge storage closet for off-season clothing, & 626 sq. ft. of storage space! The porch has all new boards & is freshly stained. You'll love barbecuing & watching the sun set over the rolling hills of 1.5 acre yard!