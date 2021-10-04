5 Bedroom Home in Troutville - $610,000

Custom Built One Owner Ranch sitting across the street from Greenfield Park. 6+ Acres with incredibly private but convenient setting. Open floorplan on the main floor that includes a master suite, laundry room, walk in pantry, offic with built in cabinets, and 2 car garage. Second floor has endless possibilities with bonus rooms, family room, and lots of storage. Basement for additional storage. Walk to the trails in Greenfield or hit one of the nearby golf courses. Fiber optic internet at the house for working from home or schooling. Detached workshop/garage that is perfect for equipment or tinkering. 3 covered patios provide high quality outdoor space as well.