Don't miss out on this Beautiful Energy Efficient ''Pearl Certified'' all brick home in the desirable Edgefield neighborhood. Newly installed Whole Home Solar System. Entry level of home offers an open updated Kitchen, great Room with a newly constructed stone fireplace w/gas logs, Formal Living Room/Office, Formal Dining Room, Mudroom w/sink, Washer/Dryer and large Two Car Garage. Upper level offers a large Master Bedroom w/Master Bath and 3 additional Bedrooms and 1 full Bath. Enjoy the newly finished Walk-Out Basement which offers a Family Rec Room, 5th Bedroom, 3rd Full Bathroom, Work Room & plenty of storage. This large space could be used as an in-law suite with private entrance. take in the most amazing mountain views and sunsets Vinton has to offer. See Pearl Certification info in
5 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $489,900
