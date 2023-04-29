Beautiful corner lot in very sought-after Edgefield Community. 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Stainless steel appliances, Granite Counter tops, Ceramic Tile floors, Walk-in closet in Primary Bedroom, Newly finished basement with Family Room, Bedroom/Office, Bath and storage. Seller has a New Gas Log Fireplace (natural gas vent free) Custom made wooden blinds, Primary Bathroom has a Nebia Shower (21'), Soaking Tub-Primary (21'), All new LED lighting (23'), Replaced Flooring upstairs and down with Luxury Vinyl Flooring (23'), Barn Door (23'), Yard re-landscaped and treated (23')New deck steps (22'), New vanity in half bath(23'), New front porch & vinyl railings (22') New paint downstairs in some rooms, Seller has treated the home with TLC, Please come see!
5 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Markus Maly could receive the longest sentence to date in the insurrection cases.
Tennessee, Missouri, Alabama, Wake Forest, South Carolina, Clemson and West Virginia were also in the mix when it came to the youngster.
Before you purchase another gift card at a major retailer such as Walmart, you need to hear Carolyn Horn’s account of getting scammed. She’s $…
Tahj Bullock and Devin Farrell elected to enter the transfer portal with the intent of continuing their college careers elsewhere.
The suspect, a Connecticut man who may have been working with others, has been convicted in Botetourt and Roanoke counties and awaits trial in…