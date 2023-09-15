Introducing a One-of-a-Kind Custom Home Nestled on 2.27 Acres of Serene Privacy with Stunning Views! This exceptional ranch-style home offers the perfect blend of tranquility and luxury. Immerse yourself in the timeless beauty of Brazilian cherry hardwood floors that grace this home, creating an inviting ambiance throughout. Marvel at the craftsmanship and sophistication of California redwood beams that adorn the interior, adding a touch of rustic charm and character. The kitchen has been thoughtfully updated, featuring modern appliances and design elements that will delight the home chef in you. Discover the ultimate in convenience and luxury with not one, but two owner suites, providing options for flexible living arrangements or accommodating guests in style.
5 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $600,000
-
- Updated
