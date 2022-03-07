5 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $645,000

Beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with lots of potential on large 2 acre level lot. Open floor plan - great for entertaining. Modern kitchen with gas range, double wall oven, and wet bar. Large open foyer leading to sunken living room with cathedral ceiling, gas log fireplace and TV closet. Upper level boasts with a large master suite with a private balcony, fire place, huge bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and shower. Front of house has gazebo with entry door in foyer. Lots of storage. Unfinished lower level could become a great rec room or a fitness studio. Close to blue Ridge Parkway, Wolf Creek Greenway and Stuart Knob trail and Overlook. Roanoke County Schools.