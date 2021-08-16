5 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $799,950

Stunning custom built Georgia Colonial home with absolute breathtaking views. Sitting at 1820 ft. elevation this home is the tallest home in an improved subdivision in roanoke. The homes location makes you feel as if you are on top of the world however with access to the Parkway you can be in SW Roanoke within about 12 minutes. The beautiful exterior is finished with brick veneer, dentil molding, limestone Roman pillars topped with Corinthian leaf caps and surrounded by wonderful landscaping of perennial plants. The homes grandness continues as you enter the foyer with its vaulted ceiling that opens into the gorgeous dining room that is highlighted with a triple tray ceiling with oversized crown and dentil molding as well as a wet bar accompanied with wine cooler. The homes kitchen