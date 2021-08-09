 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $260,000

  • Updated
Expansive ranch style double wide home on a quiet secluded 3.9 acre lot. Recently updated with fresh paint, laminate flooring and all decks and porches replaced. Perfectly set up for an extended family that needs separate living space. 2 master bedrooms, 2 kitchen areas, separate heating and cooling systems, electrical panels and water heaters. Idyllic country location but convenient to Roanoke and Bedford. 2 storage sheds, one is wired with a 100 amp panel, but electrical service is not hooked up.

