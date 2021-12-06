6 Bedroom Home in Blue Ridge - $330,000

This unique cape cod with a large addition has over 4200 sqft is waiting for you to make it your forever home. You have the opportunity for your own little farm. It comes with a chicken coop and a nice large run for them. It has the most beautiful mountain views and is only 10 minutes from the Blue Ridge Parkway and Appalachian Trail. The home itself offers 6 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Multiple decks perfect for grilling for the family or entertaining.The covered front porch is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the mountain views. The addition has it very own recording room and control room. If you work from home or ever dreamed of working from home here is your chance. If you home school your kids or are thinking about it, it has the perfect setup. Come check out your next forever home