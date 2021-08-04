Take in the serenity & mountain views from this spacious colonial home. SELLER HAS AN ADDITIONAL 2.8 ACRE +/- ADJACENT PARCEL THAT CAN ALSO BE PURCHASED!! (Not incl. in list price.) Home offers an open layout & 3 fully finished floors w/lower level having potential for in-law suite (all finished & separate entry). The main level overlooks a backyard oasis making this property an entertainers dream! A grassy level yard, gorgeous inground pool & gazebo set the stage for tons of fun! 2-room pool house can be a guest cottage, detached office/studio or ample pool toy storage. 2 car garage is semi-finished (laminate floors, drywall walls & ceiling-no central heating/ac). Utilized now as a rec room overlooking pool area & perfect for pool table/game room. Large separate storage building conveys
6 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $388,950
