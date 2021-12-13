6 Bedroom Home in Fincastle - $525,000

Sprawling Brick Ranch located in a very private yet close in location with tons of living and entertaining space. Sit on the screened porch overlooking the in-ground pool with the beauty of the mountains in the background. Relax in the evening as you watch the wildlife play in the backyard as the stars fill the sky in the peach and quiet of the setting. Room for large or extended family with 3 bedrooms on entry level, 2 bedrooms upstairs and another bedroom in the basement. Home has 2 wood burning fireplaces one with a stove insert. Don't miss this great opportunity to see this one of a kind home.