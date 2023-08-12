Welcome to this exceptional waterfront retreat offering the finest in lakeside living. This custom built home was thoughtfully planned out with no expense being spared during construction. From the wall to wall Travertine tile to the custom cabinetry throughout the attention to detail is clear. Located at channel marker 47 in a large quiet cove you will find the very best in seclusion and deep water in which to recreate. This all brick home was delicately constructed just off the water and provides magnificent lake views from all living levels. Currently decorated with 6 bedrooms and 5.5 baths and boasting a large open kitchen, granite countertops, SS appliances, pot-filler, and a gas stove-top and electric range. The kitchen is open to the spacious family room which leads to the main
6 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $1,749,950
