Bring all your friends & family, room for everyone. Gorgeous brick home decorated as 6 bedrooms & 5 1/2 baths. Upgrades galore the first class builder & owners thought of everything. Custom built-ins. The main level kitchen has granite, pot filler, SS appliance & upgraded cabinetry. Travertine tile in every room. Oversized laundry on main level & 1 on lake level. Remote blinds. Rec room in lower level has bar w/refrigerator, DW, microwave, & sink. The big lake views can be seen from most rooms along with fabulous sunsets. Large deck off main level & extra large patio with fireplace at lake level. 2 slip dock with boat house. 3 HVAC units. Generac whole house generator. 3-car garage & metwood system underneath gives 1000 SF of storage area for all your lake toys and lawn furniture.
6 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $1,850,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
William Riley Stump admitted to harvesting black walnut trees on federal property.
A female student objected to a transgender girl using girls' bathrooms, and requested the school board relabel all restrooms with ‘Penis’ and …
The former Hokies women's basketball coach said she is excited to see Tech back in the Sweet 16.
This season’s team returned its top six scorers from the year before. Next year’s version of the Cavaliers won’t have that same luxury, but th…
The 155-room AC Hotels By Marriott would go on approximately one acre at the front of the property.