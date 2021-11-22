 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $2,100,000

  • Updated
Lovely Smith Mountain Lake Custom Home Designed for Multi-Generational Living! Exquisite Interior & Outdoor Entertainment Areas, Premier Waterfront Acreage, Large Boat Dock w/2-Boat Slips & 4-Personal Watercraft Lifts, Beach, Gentle Walk or Drive to the Water (Paved), Wooded Acreage, Wildlife & much more! Enjoy Main Level Living, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Beautiful Kitchen Open to Dining Areas, High Ceilings, Very Spacious Bedrooms & Tons of Natural Light throughout! Open Staircase & Elevator to Lower Level offers Add'l Kitchen, In-Law Quarters, Storage & more. 50x90 Metal Garage: Mechanic's Dream; also offers 2Bed Apartment w/Patio, RV Parking. ONE-OF-A-KIND PROPERTY!

