Lovely Smith Mountain Lake Custom Home Designed for Multi-Generational Living! Exquisite Interior & Outdoor Entertainment Areas, Premier Waterfront Acreage, Large Boat Dock w/2-Boat Slips & 4-Personal Watercraft Lifts, Beach, Gentle Walk or Drive to the Water (Paved), Wooded Acreage, Wildlife & much more! Enjoy Main Level Living, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Beautiful Kitchen Open to Dining Areas, High Ceilings, Very Spacious Bedrooms & Tons of Natural Light throughout! Open Staircase & Elevator to Lower Level offers Add'l Kitchen, In-Law Quarters, Storage & more. 50x90 Metal Garage: Mechanic's Dream; also offers 2Bed Apartment w/Patio, RV Parking. ONE-OF-A-KIND PROPERTY!
6 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $2,100,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 9 min to read
The beginning of the end for Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente was that loss to Syracuse, how did it get to that point? We looked for answers and here’s what we found
- Updated
Justin Fuente, 45, exits Virginia Tech with an overall record of 43-31 and four bowl appearances.
Federal authorities said that the actions of Dr. Verna Lewis led, indirectly, to at least four fatal overdoses of her patients.
Clayton T. Williams, who died Sunday, was a family member of Councilman Robert Jeffrey.
If none of the on-field assistant coaches are retained, the total buyout money owed would grow to an estimated $10.86 million.
Howard Allen St. Clair Sr. said that his display, built in part from litter gathered near his home, was not racist. Passing motorists read it differently and complained.
A former Roanoke Valley judge has been called to a hearing before the state bar amid allegations that he paid a past client to keep quiet abou…
What officials told Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price about controversial fourth quarter review
Did the officials give an assist to Miami on Saturday night on what appeared to be a fourth down stop by Virginia Tech?
Why Virginia Tech WR Tre Turner might have to hit the highway to get to Miami
With two weeks left in the regular season, the “Now hiring, apply within” sign outside Lane Stadium goes from an implied concept to a flashing neon beacon for potential candidates.