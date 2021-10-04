6 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $949,000

Beautiful waterfront home on a very gentle cove lot with a wide, deep water setting. This unique contemporary home features Main level with Master Bedroom and bath, hardwood flooring throughout the Great room with vaulted ceilings , gas fireplace, open Kitchen and dining room ( each room overlooks the waterfront), laundry room, attached garage and bonus room. Full waterfront deck with composite decking overlooks the wide water cove. Upper level of the home offers 2 Bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Lower level of the home has a spacious Great room which opens to the full length composite decking. Large Waterfront bedroom is separated from the additional 2 bedrooms by the Great room with fireplace. There is a generous bath on this level. Outside is a