6 Bedroom Home in New Castle - $149,000

Three story Brick Victorian located in the town of New Castle. House was built in 1890 with highest quality materials available the entry level has entry foyer, Parlor room, setting room, formal dining room, kitchen with large pantry and 1/2 bath. The second level has four bed rooms and full bath. The third level has two bed rooms. The wood work in the house is excellent with 10 foot pocket doors. The wood on each side of the doors matches the wood trim in the facing room. The house has not been maintained and needs updating. The work needed on the exterior is the roof and trim. The interior needs new plaster in some of the rooms. Most of the rooms have bay windows. Price $21,000 below tax assessment.