6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,150,000

Grand 2 Story, one owner, custom Hunting Hills beauty, situated in a Cul-de-Sac on a lushly landscaped 1 Acre Lot along the 17th Tee. Slate Roof, soaring ceilings, striking custom Moldings & Hardwoods throughout except Bedrooms. Spacious Rooms for entertaining as well as family relaxation including Living, Dining & Family Rooms, Library with Wet Bar, Eat-in-Kit, Half Bath & Screened Porch overlooking the private backyard. Benefitting it's multi-generational appeal & completing the Entry Level is the Master Bedroom Ensuite with Sitting area. Upstairs provides 5 additional Bedrooms & 4 Full Baths. The Lower Level offers a large Recreation & Craft/Sewing Rooms, full Bath plus abundant storage. Additional storage is provided above the Garage. Quality lives here.

