Situated on a beautiful lot and with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. New home is now under construction. Open and spacious floor plan with 3 finished levels of spectacular amenities. Two great rooms first floor master suite, vaulted and coffered ceiling, spacious gourmet eat in kitchen. The walkout basement is a fabulous multipurpose entertaining area with a theater, game room, exercise room and 2 bedrooms/office/exercise room and full bathroom.
6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,200,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carilion Clinic paid CEO Nancy Agee more than $2 million a year in 2019 and 2020, compensation records show.
Individual taxpayers will receive up to $250 and couples filing jointly will receive $500.
Hanson is married to a Hokies softball player.
Virginia Tech placed 62nd among all colleges in the U.S. UVa moved up one spot in the ranking of public schools to third.
Virginia Tech’s first-year coach earned his maiden victory on Saturday night, as a stout defense keyed a 27-10 win over Boston College in front of a sellout crowd at rain-soaked Lane Stadium.
A hazardous substance used in the manufacture of no-stick plastic was detected in the river near the Spring Hollow reservoir in Roanoke County. Salem draws its drinking water some 10 miles downstream and so far has not detected the chemical in its water supply.
Authorities were looking Sunday night for a motorcyclist believed to have been involved in a shooting on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County.
Catalin Puscasu was the third person to be convicted in a bank fraud case that took more than $250,000 from hundreds of debit card holders.
The shooting on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County was the second motorcycle-involved incident to occur on the highway Sunday.
Kevin Myatt's weather column, which began in 2003 in The Roanoke Times, ends today as he is taking employment outside the newspaper