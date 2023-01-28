 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,300,000

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,300,000

Situated on a beautiful lot and with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. New home is now under construction. Open and spacious floor plan with 3 finished levels of spectacular amenities. Two great rooms first floor master suite, vaulted and coffered ceiling, spacious gourmet eat in kitchen. The walkout basement is a fabulous multipurpose entertaining area with a theater, game room, exercise room and 2 bedrooms/office/exercise room and full bathroom.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert