Situated on a beautiful lot and with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. New home is now under construction. Open and spacious floor plan with 3 finished levels of spectacular amenities. Two great rooms first floor master suite, vaulted and coffered ceiling, spacious gourmet eat in kitchen. The walkout basement is a fabulous multipurpose entertaining area with a theater, game room, exercise room and 2 bedrooms/office/exercise room and full bathroom.
6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A home visit turned deadly Monday in Hiwassee.
The GE facility opened in 1955 and once employed 3,500 people. It has been vacant since 2019.
Brian Vick was arrested this week on two dozen charges related to acts said to have occurred two decades ago.
Roanoke is seeing a wave of motel makeovers. With four projects in progress, both public and private entities see opportunity repurposing hosp…
The author’s name is Sybil Rosen, from the class of '68. She left Roanoke shortly after high school, and for years, she’s written children’s b…