OLD MILL PLANTATION IS A PLANNED COMMUNITY OF CUSTOM AND SPEC HOMES IN THE HEART OF SOUTHWEST COUNTY. BEAUTIFUL NEWLY BUILT HOME WITH SOARING VAULTED AND COFFERED CEILINGS!! SPECTACULAR AMENITIES WITH TWO GREAT ROOMS, FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE, FABULOUS ENTERTAINING AREA FOR A THEATER ROOM, GAME ROOM , EXERCISE ROOM, ON DEMAND GAS HEATERS and TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER. WITH. GORGEOUS MOUNTAIN VIEWS., A SWIMMING POOL, THE MAGNOLIA CLUB LOCATED IN SUBDIVISION. THE PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION ANNUAL DUES IS $498.00 AND MAGNOLIA CLUB $1448.00.
6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,300,000
