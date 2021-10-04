 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $259,950

Situated on just over a 1/2 acre lot with a 6' privacy fence on a private road. Two separate living spaces first lvl 3 bedrooms 1 full bath and 1 half bath. Lower level also has 3 bedrooms 1 full bath and 1 half bath with its own kitchen. Great investment property being sold below market value and AS-IS where is.

