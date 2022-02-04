6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $575,000

Beautifully updated 1.5 story with finished basement and 2 car garage! Conveniently located near Lewis Gale Medical Center and 419/Electric Road, the over 1.4 acre lot provides a buffer that is hard to find with this location. First floor Primary Suite is located just off the dining room and allows easy access to the large multi-tiered deck and concrete patio with firepit. Tons of flexible space with rooms for those that need home offices, extra playrooms, additional bedrooms, or just high quality storage space. Basement includes 2 accesses from main floor along with family room, additional master suite, 2 storage rooms and a garage. 2nd floor bedrooms are great size with another family room space. Lots of space but maintains cozy feel.